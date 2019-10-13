|
Therese G. "Aunt Babe" Woodward, 93, passed away on October 8, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Richard and Margaret (nee Marx); dear sister of the late Richard (the late Angela (nee Couture)); cherished aunt of Joan (the late George "Buck") Riley, Nancy (Vincent Najdowski) Woodward and Michael Woodward; dearest great-aunt of Renee (Scott) Webb, Daniel Riley, Jaime (David) Henneman and Joseph Woodward; great-great aunt of Natalie Webb and Nicholas Henneman. Therese was born in Chicago on January 3, 1926 and resided in Chicago, Forest Park and Des Plaines. She graduated from St. Mary's High School in Chicago on D-Day, June 6, 1944. Following graduation she worked as a secretary at General Electric in Chicago and Oak Brook for over 40 years. After her retirement she volunteered at Holy Family Hospital in Des Plaines for approximately 20 years.She was an adventurous woman, widely traveled (especially London) and held a private pilot's license when she was in her 30's. She was a devout Roman Catholic and loved God above all. We will miss the affection you bestowed on us, Aunt Babe, and we wish you peace, happiness in the Lord's arms, and a tearful "so long." We were truly blessed to have you as our aunt. We will love you, forever. The family would also like to thank Lexington of Streamwood and JourneyCare Hospice for the care and support you have shown over the last few months. Arrangements and services were held privately at the Countryside Funeral Homes and Crematory, Bartlett, Illinois.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 13, 2019