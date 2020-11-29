BARRINGTON - Therese Herdrich, age 90, beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away at Prairieview at The Garlands in Barrington, IL. She was born on May 3, 1930 in Niles, IL to Frank and Margaret (nee Prange) Lange. Therese was the 9th of 10 children. Therese's elementary years were spent attending St. Hedwig Industrial School. She and her family also lived in a house on this property while her father, Frank Lange, ran the printing shop. She then attended high school at Immaculata. Her brother, Medard, introduced her to the love of her life - Richard (Dick) Herdrich, a classmate from Loyola. They were married on May 14th, 1949 in Chicago, IL. Therese and Dick were blessed with 66 wonderful years of marriage until Dick's passing in 2015. They lived in Arlington Heights, IL for many years before moving to Inverness, IL and Brooksville, FL. They gained new friends wherever they lived. Therese was an avid reader, a skilled card player and a great golfer. She also loved to knit and made many sweaters and hats. Therese was an excellent cook; she made the most sought after Christmas cookies and would start baking the day after Halloween every year. Therese and Dick loved to ski and, in their later years, they travelled extensively all around the globe. Preceding her in death was her beloved husband, Dick Herdrich; her firstborn daughter, Kathryn (2017); her parents, Frank and Margaret; her nine siblings, Roman, John, Eleanor, Frank Jr., Marge, Lou, Len, Med, and Chuck; as well as many in-laws and dear friends. Surviving Therese are her children, Pam Weber, Lynn (George) Garfinkel, Nancy (David) Hook, Rick (Eileen) Herdrich, Laura Herdrich, and Mark Herdrich. She will be greatly missed by her grandchildren, Tamara (Marc) Hubbard, Amy (Adam) Reimel, Brian Garfinkel, Caitlin Weber, Emily Weber, and George Hook. She dearly loved her great-grandchildren, Zack and Alex Hubbard, Felicity and Avery Reimel, and Beckett Nolan. The family would like to express their love and many thanks to the staff at Prairieview at the Garlands for the care and compassion they bestowed upon their mother. They made her last five years the best possible. For those wishing to send an expression of sympathy in her honor, the family suggests Therese's favorite charities: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or Society of the Little Flower in Darien, IL. A Memorial Mass for Therese will take place at Holy Family Catholic Church in Inverness, IL at a later date. For information, please contact Davenport Family Funeral Home, Barrington, 847-381-3411. For online condolences please visit, www.davenportfamily.com
.