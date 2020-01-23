Daily Herald Obituaries
THERESE LENOCI


1934 - 2020
THERESE LENOCI Obituary
BENSENVILLE - A Celebration of Life will be held for Therese "Jill" Lenoci, age 85, who passed away on Monday, January 20, 2020. Visitation will be at Grove Memorial Chapel, 1199 S. Arlington Heights Road, Elk Grove Village from 4 PM-7 PM on Friday, January 24, 2020. Family and friends are asked to meet Saturday, January 25, 2020, 9:15 AM at Queen of Heaven Cemetery office, 1440 S. Wolf Road, Hillside, IL for Service of Interment at 9:30AM. Born July 8, 1934 in Chicago, Jill was a long-time resident of Bensenville and a devout member of St.Alexis Catholic Church. She leaves behind her children, Nick (Julie) Lenoci Jr. and Joe (Cathy) Lenoci; son-in-law, John Leno (Michelle); grandchildren, Adam, Rachel, Carsyn, Cassidy, Zach, Alexa, Kaleb, Noah, as well as extended family and friends. Jill is preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Nick Lenoci Sr.; and two children, Jeannine Lenoci-Leno and Nicole Lenoci. She will be dearly missed by her family, friends and especially her loving grandchildren. To leave condolences for the family, visit Grove Memorial Chapel's home page. Arrangements by JGeils Funeral Services. For additional info, please call 630-247-6623 or visit www.jgeilsfuneralservices.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 23, 2020
