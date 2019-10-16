Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Miller Funeral Home
504 W Main St
Dundee, IL 60118
(847) 426-3436
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Miller Funeral Home
504 W Main St
Dundee, IL 60118
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
St. Catherine of Siena Church
West Dundee, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Catherine of Siena Church
West Dundee, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for THERESE DONATELLO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

THERESE M. "TERRY" DONATELLO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
THERESE M. "TERRY" DONATELLO Obituary
ELGIN - Therese M. "Terry" Donatello, age 80, formerly of Elmwood Park, passed away on Sunday morning, October 13, 2019 at Brighton Gardens of St. Charles. Terry was born in Chicago on July 21, 1939 and was the daughter of the late Jack and Rose (nee Petitte) Donatello. She was a 1957 graduate of Providence High School and a 1961 graduate of St. Xavier College where she earned her Bachelor's degree in Biology and Chemistry. Terry later earned her Master's degree in Geology from University of Notre Dame. She was an educator by profession and was a Science Teacher in the Archdiocese of Chicago. During her tenure Terry taught at the junior high and high school levels for 43 years prior to retirement. Terry had a great love for music and during her retirement she was a member of the German-American Singers of Chicago. For many years she was active and also volunteered at Elgin Senior Center. Survivors include her brother; Giachino "Jack" (Kathy) Donatello, her nephew; Anthony Donatello, her nieces; Jacqueline Pyka, Donna (Paul) Kowalski, Angelina Donatello and Anna Quinn. Her 15 grandnieces and nephews, and 2 great-nieces. Other survivors include her many cousins; especially Marianne (Ugo) Antonelli, Marc Antonelli and Dina Holm, and her godson; Nicholas D. (Caryn) Antonelli, Sr. Family and friends will gather for a Funeral Mass on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Catherine of Siena Church, West Dundee. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, River Grove. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. at Miller Funeral Home, West Dundee and again on Saturday morning at the church from 10:30 a.m. until time of Mass. To leave an on-line condolence, please visit www.millerfuneralhomedundee.com. For info, please call 847-426-3436.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of THERESE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Miller Funeral Home
Download Now