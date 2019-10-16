|
|
ELGIN - Therese M. "Terry" Donatello, age 80, formerly of Elmwood Park, passed away on Sunday morning, October 13, 2019 at Brighton Gardens of St. Charles. Terry was born in Chicago on July 21, 1939 and was the daughter of the late Jack and Rose (nee Petitte) Donatello. She was a 1957 graduate of Providence High School and a 1961 graduate of St. Xavier College where she earned her Bachelor's degree in Biology and Chemistry. Terry later earned her Master's degree in Geology from University of Notre Dame. She was an educator by profession and was a Science Teacher in the Archdiocese of Chicago. During her tenure Terry taught at the junior high and high school levels for 43 years prior to retirement. Terry had a great love for music and during her retirement she was a member of the German-American Singers of Chicago. For many years she was active and also volunteered at Elgin Senior Center. Survivors include her brother; Giachino "Jack" (Kathy) Donatello, her nephew; Anthony Donatello, her nieces; Jacqueline Pyka, Donna (Paul) Kowalski, Angelina Donatello and Anna Quinn. Her 15 grandnieces and nephews, and 2 great-nieces. Other survivors include her many cousins; especially Marianne (Ugo) Antonelli, Marc Antonelli and Dina Holm, and her godson; Nicholas D. (Caryn) Antonelli, Sr. Family and friends will gather for a Funeral Mass on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Catherine of Siena Church, West Dundee. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, River Grove. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. at Miller Funeral Home, West Dundee and again on Saturday morning at the church from 10:30 a.m. until time of Mass. To leave an on-line condolence, please visit www.millerfuneralhomedundee.com. For info, please call 847-426-3436.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 16, 2019