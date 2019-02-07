|
|
We are sad to announce the passing of Therese "Terry" Marie Curto. Terry passed away Sunday, January 20th, 2019 peacefully at home after a prolonged illness. Terry is survived by her husband of 39 years Thomas Curto and her children Michael and Andrew (fiance, Ashley) Curto along with her Mother Maureen Mattes and siblings John Mattes and Nancy Corey. Terry was born August 25th, 1958 to John and Maureen Mattes in the Ravenswood neighborhood of Chicago. The family will be having a Memorial Service at 3 PM Saturday February 9th at the Kristan Funeral Home located at 219 W Maple Ave. (2 blocks west of Rt. 45 on Rt. 176) in Mundelein, IL 60060. Visitation is prior to the service from 1-3 PM. For information, call 847-566-8020 or visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com .
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 7, 2019