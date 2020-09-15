Thomas A. Black, 70, died September 10, 2020. Thomas was the beloved husband of Sandra for 31 years; loving father of Maureen Black; cherished brother of Sharon Anzono; and dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday, September 16, 4:00pm - 8:00pm at Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, 1640 Greenmeadows Blvd. (at Barrington Road) Streamwood/ Schaumburg. **Due to COVID-19 restrictions, 50 people will be allowed in the funeral home and masks will be required. Funeral Thursday, 9:00am to St. Hubert Church Mass 10:00am. Following services cremation will be private at Countryside Crematory. In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Heart Association
at www.heart.org
would be appreciated. For information, 630-289-8054 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com
.