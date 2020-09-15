1/
THOMAS A. BLACK
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share THOMAS's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas A. Black, 70, died September 10, 2020. Thomas was the beloved husband of Sandra for 31 years; loving father of Maureen Black; cherished brother of Sharon Anzono; and dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday, September 16, 4:00pm - 8:00pm at Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, 1640 Greenmeadows Blvd. (at Barrington Road) Streamwood/ Schaumburg. **Due to COVID-19 restrictions, 50 people will be allowed in the funeral home and masks will be required. Funeral Thursday, 9:00am to St. Hubert Church Mass 10:00am. Following services cremation will be private at Countryside Crematory. In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Heart Association at www.heart.org would be appreciated. For information, 630-289-8054 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
1640 S Greenmeadows Blvd. at Barrington Road
Streamwood, IL 60107
(630) 289-8054
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved