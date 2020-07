WAUKEGAN - Thomas A. Mack, 78, of Waukegan for 44 years. He was born in Canton, OH. and passed away July 11 at Elevate Care of Waukegan. Thomas was a Navy Vietnam Veteran and a retired medical laboratory technician. He was the cherished son of the late Frank and Margaret Mack; dear brother of Judith Sander and Terrie (Easie) Ewald and he leaves behind 2 nieces and a nephew. Arrangements were made by Millennium Cremation Care, 855-758-8400.







