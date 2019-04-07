VERNON HILLS - Thomas Allie Eckmann, age 67, passed away peacefully in his sleep on March 28th,2019. Tom was born to the late Chester and Evelyn (Allie) Eckmann, March 25, 1952, in Chicago, Illinois. Loving father of Kimberly (Joshua) Turner, Katharine Eckmann, and Tim Eckmann (Kim Burton); cherished Grandpa of Gwen and Oliver Turner and Derek Eckmann; dear brother to Jim (JoAnn), Steve (Ann), the late Jeanne, John, and Margaret; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. His children remember him as a loving father, doting grandfather, a man who was never afraid to tell you what he thought, but who also had a great sense of humor. He was generous, genuinely concerned about the well-being of others, and a great friend. Tom worked for several companies in their IT/networking departments, but most notable was his time with United Airlines. Some of his favorite pastimes included working around the house, golfing, keeping current on his favorite television shows, staying in touch with family, and enjoying a nice cold beer. An informal gathering to celebrate his life is scheduled for Saturday, April 20, 2019 at his daughter Katharine's house in Island Lake. In lieu of flowers, the family requests you bring a photo or story highlighting the wonderful life Tom lived. Arrangements entrusted to Kisselburg-Wauconda Funeral Home, 847-526-2115 and sign the guest book at www.kisselburgwaucondafuneralhome.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary