Thomas Brophy Campbell, age 90, native of Chicago. Veteran U.S. Marine Corps, Korean War. Beloved son of the late Harold and Vera Brophy Campbell; loving brother of Elaine Campbell, B.V.M. and the late Harold (Joanne nee Vranek) Campbell; dear uncle of Thomas Campbell (Nancy Smith), Karen (Roger) Daluga and Mary Jo (Michael) Garofalo; great-uncle of eight; great-great-uncle of 11. Visitation Tuesday, October 6, 10:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass 11:00 a.m. at St. Raymond de Penafort Church, Elmhurst Rd. (Rt. 83) and Lincoln St., Mt. Prospect, IL 60056. Interment Wednesday, October 7, 9:30 a.m. Queen of Heaven Cemetery, 1400 W. Wolf Rd., Hillside, IL 60162. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Recovery International, 1415 W. 22nd St., Tower Floor, Oak Brook, IL 60523. Funeral information, 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com
