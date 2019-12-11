|
Thomas C. Coombs, age 81, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights. He was born October 28, 1938, in Chicago, to Ella and Leslie Coombs, graduated from Evanston High School and TriState College and served in the Army as a Specialist-4. He worked as an electrical engineer with C.P. Clare, and helped start Beckwith Electric Company, displaying a wonderful knack for detail. Tom absolutely lived life to the fullest and loved to connect to those around him through simple pleasures; chatting with friends and strangers, ice skating, wine, traveling, and spending time at organ concerts, air shows and of course, the Doo Dah Parade. He had an uncanny ability to reach people in a deep and positive way through laughter and jokes. He is survived by his brother, Leslie; son, Jonathan; and niece, Kathy and nephews Brian and Larry. Family, friends, and others whose lives Tom touched are invited to Meadows Funeral Home, 3615 Kirchoff Road, Rolling Meadows, IL, 60008, from 1-4 p.m. with a service starting at 3:00 on Saturday, December 14, 2019, to reminisce and celebrate Tom's life. Information 847-253-0224 or www.Meadowsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 11, 2019