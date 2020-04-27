|
|
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Thomas Ferguson was born on January 30, 1943 in Chicago to Daniel and Lorraine (nee Conrad) Ferguson. He died April 25, 2020 at his home in Arlington Heights. Tom is survived by his nieces and nephew, Gail E. Murphy, James G. (Tria) Murphy and Christine A. Murphy; his cousin, Kathleen (late David) Fitzgibbons-Egebergh; great uncle of James E. Murphy, II, Katie Murphy, and Jonathon G. Murphy. He was preceded in death by his wife Geraldine Murphy-Ferguson and by his parents. Services and Interment were held privately. Funeral Information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFH.com or (847) 253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 27, 2020