THOMAS C. JORDAN
Thomas C. Jordan, 62, of Ingram, Texas, passed away June 21, after a brief battle with lung cancer. He was born August 15, 1957, in Ohio, to Charles (deceased) and Audrey Jordan and came with his family to Naperville in 1968. Tom graduated from Naperville Central High School in 1975 and from Wyoming Technical Institute as a Diesel Specialist. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Linda; sons, Richard (Channon) and David; grandchildren, Dylan, Paige, Holly and Danielle; his mother; brothers,Tim (Diane) and Gary (Tabitha) and their families; and stepchildren, Andrea and William. Contributions in Tom's name may be made to Celebrate Recovery, Naperville Trinity Church, 1451 Raymond Drive, Naperville, IL 60563.



Published in Daily Herald on Jul. 5, 2020.
