DEER PARK - Thomas C. Kouros passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 28th, 2019 at his home in Deer Park, IL. Thomas was born November 19th, 1926 in Akron, OH. Following his sister Portia's passing, he moved to Chicago with his parents Krist and Mary. Orphaned shortly after, Thomas found a wonderful home in his late teens with his Foster parents, Herbert and Agnes Olson and foster sister Alice. Tom was strong, competitive and a natural athlete. He became a star football player at Arlington Heights High School his senior year. Some of his most cherished memories came from his accomplishments on the HS Football field. He attended the University of Illinois and there played football until a knee injury sidelined him for the remainder of his college years. Several years later, Tom met and fell in love with his loving wife Dawn (Niemeyer) who was by his side until her passing in 2001. Tom was an avid reader, a comprehensive writer and was fond of Labradors. He was an accomplished public speaker who could capture his audience with his wit and comedy. He was inducted in to the National Bowling Hall of Fame in 2009. His accomplishments were summarized as follows: "Bestselling author, world class bowling instructor, proprietor, creator of the only state- accredited bowling instruction course and one of the foremost experts on the sport and industry." Tom was an outstanding team and individual bowler, winning 11 singles and doubles events from 1949-55. His book "Par Bowling" sold more than 800,000 copies. He was a columnist for the Bowlers Journal for more than 30 years and has received numerous writing awards. While his contributions to the Bowling industry are well documented, his true passion was Football. As a player and coach, Tom understood the game as well as any professional. His love for the Green Bay Packers lasted a lifetime. Tom is survived by his sister, Alice Malzahn, his children, Christopher Kouros (Theresa Griffin), Marcie Kouros, Tyson Kouros, Craig Kouros (Jodie Rowlett), his grandchildren, Audrey Kouros, Heather Kouros, Thomas Kouros, Alex Kouros, Amanda Kouros, Garrett Ricca and many dear in-laws. A Memorial Service will be held, Saturday, May 11th, 2019 at 11:00 am in the Old Chapel of the First Presbyterian Church, 302 N. Dunton Ave., Arlington Heights, IL. Reception to follow at River Rand Bowl, 191 S. River Road, Des Plaines, IL. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 5, 2019