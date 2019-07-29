Daily Herald Obituaries
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
9:15 AM
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. James Catholic Church
831 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL
THOMAS C. SELZER


1968 - 2019
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Thomas C. Selzer was born on April 4, 1968 in Evanston, Illinois to John and Sandra (nee Edge) Selzer. He died Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Alexian Brothers Hospice Residence in Elk Grove Village, Illinois. Tom was a plumber employed with the Glenview Park District for the last two years, he was formerly employed with the Arlington Heights Park District for over 20 years. Thomas is survived by his father, John Michael Selzer, Sr.; his siblings John (Gina) Selzer, Robert Selzer, and Melinda Selzer; his daughter, Lisa (Mark) Harris; his granddaughter Harper Harris; his niece, Gretchen (Konrad) Zagzebski his nephews, Jake and Cody Selzer; and his girlfriend Anita Pacheco. He was preceded in death by Mother, Sandy, and his brother, Bill. Visitation from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm, Monday, July 29, 2019 at Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd., 1520 North Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights, Illinois. Prayers 9:15 am, Tuesday, July 30, 2019 from the funeral home, proceeding to St. James Catholic Church, 831 N. Arlington Heights Rd., Arlington Heights, Illinois for Mass at 10:00 am. Interment at All Saints Cemetery. To honor Tom's favorite sports teams, all are encouraged to wear the Chicago White Sox or Oakland Raiders apparel to the visitation and Mass. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to AMITA Alexian Brothers Medical Center Hospice, 1515 E. Lake St., Ste. 206, Hanover Park, IL 60133. Funeral Information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or 847-253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 29, 2019
