|
|
SCHAUMBURG - Thomas "Tom" C. Wright, 95, died Tuesday, September 3, 2019. Born October 18, 1923 in Delhi, NY. Tom was a veteran of the U.S. Army having served in WWII. Tom enjoyed traveling but his biggest passion was always his faith and family. Beloved husband of almost 72 years to Elizabeth (nee Rudolph); loving father of Diane (Paul) Tylman, Steve (Barb) Wright, Jeff (Leanne) Wright, Linda (late Matt) Bellamy, Amy Birkey and Jean (Ron) Caldwell; loving grandfather of Jason, Jennifer, Becky, Charlotte, Josh, Shannon, Cody, Carrie, Ryan, Amanda, Eric, Mike, Sara, David and Kristin; dear great-grandfather of 14. Visitation 3:00p.m. to 9:00p.m. Friday, September 6, 2019 at the Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, 1640 S Greenmeadows Blvd (at Barrington Rd), Streamwood/Schaumburg. Funeral Saturday 12:45p.m. going to St Matthew Church, Mass 1:30p.m. Interment St Michael the Archangel Cemetery.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 5, 2019