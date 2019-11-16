|
SCHAUMBURG - Thomas Chester Duszynski, age 74, at rest on November 6, 2019. Beloved husband of Joy Duszynski; devoted father of Steve Duszynski, Lisa (John) Menich, and Jeff (Belinda) Duszynski; and cherished grandfather to Zachariah, Hannah (Trey), Elijah, Ryan, London, and Thomas. His quick smile and quirky sense of humor even in the face of his prolonged battle with Parkinson's Disease will be missed by all who knew him. A celebration of his life will be held in the spring of 2020. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Tom's memory to , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014 (https://www.michaeljfox.org/donate).
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 16, 2019