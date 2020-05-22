|
|
Thomas C Kull, age 70, formerly of Crystal Lake, IL, passed away at home, March 21, 2020 due to illness and complications from COVID-19. Tom was born on March 15, 1950 in Ashland, WI and preceded in death by his parents, Cleon and Jean Kull. He completed his formal education with an MBA from Keller Graduate School. Tom interned at IBM during college and spent his career working and teaching in the technology field, namely IBM, Allen Bradley, DEC, HP, ArcSoft. A constant learner of all technology and a World War II Expert you could always catch him reading a new book or building something. He will be warmly remembered by his wife of 38 years, Maryann; son, Stephen and his wife, Kathryn (nee Stanke) and their daughter, Ensley; sisters, Margaret (Peggy) Coleman, Alice Watkins, and Grace (Alan) Kostroski; along with many nieces, nephews and cousins. Tom will be greatly missed with his family remembering the wonderful times shared. A private family gathering will occur once COVID restrictions have been lifted.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 22, 2020