Thomas Crunk, known to friends as "T," passed away March 9th, 2020, at the age of 86. Although T was a native of Nashville, Tennessee he called Mundelein, Ill. his home for over 50 years. T moved to Mundelein in the 1970s but he never fully shed his southern roots. T was cherished by all of whom he encountered for never losing his gentle southern accent and accompanying charm. T worked for decades at Teletype Corporation before retiring. Upon retirement, T spent most of his free time soaring high in the skies while piloting a variety of different personal air crafts he owned. T was an avid pilot and spent endless hours with close friends at his home airport, Campbell Airport in Grayslake, Ill. From time to time, T could even be spotted enjoying an Old Milwaukee beer with his group of close friends. While T will be lovingly remembered as "Grandpa, Great-Grandpa, a brother to his fellow Army servicemen, sporting his Masonic symbolism and a dear friend to many," those remaining behind can smile in comfort knowing he is now rejoined with his loving wife of 45 years, Ruth Ann (2002) and his daughter Mary (2016). A special thank you to the physicians and the support staff at Condell Medical Center who ensured T was well taken care of and comforted on his journey home to our Heavenly Father. Visitation will be held from Saturday, March 14th, from 9:00am - 11:00am at Kristan Funeral Home, 219 W. Maple Ave., Mundelein, Ill 60060. Service to follow at Ivanhoe Cemetery in Mundelein. For information, visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com or call 847-566-8020.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 12, 2020