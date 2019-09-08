|
|
SCHAUMBURG - Thomas D. Lukens, 66, passed away September 5, 2019. Beloved husband of Carole (nee Lange); loving father of Tom and Andrew Lukens; cherished son of Carolyn and the late George Lukens; dear brother of Rick (Cindy) Lukens and Kathryn Palmer; fond nephew of Joyce (Fred) Richter, Jim (Rita) Voirol, the late Don (Barb) Voirol, the late John (Marianne) Voirol, the late Mary Erckman and the late Dorothy Sharples, proud brother-in-law of Kathi (Jack) Fetke and Nancy Vaughan, dear uncle of 9 nieces and nephews, 9 great-nieces and great-nephews and many cousins and friends. Visitation Wednesday September 11, 2019 from 2 to 8 p.m. at Williams-Kampp Funeral Home, 430 E. Roosevelt Rd., Wheaton, IL 60187. Funeral Service Thursday, September 12, 2019, 10 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church 515 S. Wheaton Ave., Wheaton, IL 60187. Interment St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery, Palatine, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations appreciated to the , 1801 S. Meyers Rd., Suite 100, Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181. Info at www.williams-kampp.com or 630-668-0016.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 8, 2019