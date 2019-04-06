Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Kristan Funeral Home - Mundelein
219 West Maple Ave.
Mundelein, IL 60060
(847) 566-8020
THOMAS SULLIVAN
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kristan Funeral Home - Mundelein
219 West Maple Ave.
Mundelein, IL 60060
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Santa Maria del Popolo Chapel
116 N. Lake St. (Route 45)
Mundelein, IL
THOMAS D. SULLIVAN


MUNDELEIN - Visitation for Thomas D. Sullivan 56 is from 4-8 PM Monday April 8, 2019 at the Kristan Funeral Home P.C., 219 W. Maple Ave. (two blocks west of Route 45 on Route 176), Mundelein. Funeral mass is 10 AM Tuesday at Santa Maria del Popolo Chapel 116 N. Lake St. (Route 45) Mundelein. Interment will follow in Ascension Cemetery. Tom was born September 26, 1962 in Lake Forest and died Tuesday April 2, 2019 at home. Tom was an avid follower of the National Hot Rod Association. He was always willing to help others and he loved animals. He is survived by his siblings Terrence Sullivan, Nancy Broz, Colleen Sullivan and 8 nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Carol Sullivan and his brother Timothy For information, visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com or call 847-566-8020.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 6, 2019
