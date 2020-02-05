Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
333 South Roselle Rd.
Roselle, IL 60172
(630) 529-5751
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
333 South Roselle Rd.
Roselle, IL 60172
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
7:30 PM
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
333 South Roselle Rd.
Roselle, IL 60172
THOMAS DALE HALDEN


1950 - 2020
THOMAS DALE HALDEN Obituary
WHEATON - Thomas Dale Halden, 69, was taken too soon from us on February 1, 2020. He was born in Lincoln, Nebraska on June 18, 1950 to Jack and Elizabeth (nee Schmidt). His family moved to Arlington Heights in 1968 and he graduated from Arlington High School. In 1979, he started Grove Office Products in Roselle. It was through Grove that he met and married his wife, Vicki nee Mellone. For 41 years, he has been a fixture in the Roselle community. Not only was he fiercely devoted to Grove and helping his customers, but he was also the Treasurer of Roselle Commons since 1998 and a member of the Chamber of Commerce. When not at Grove, Tom was also unconditionally devoted to his family both immediate and extended. There wasn't a grandchild's sporting event, project his children needed help with or family function that he turned down. He enjoyed his dogs, his Corvette, and boating on Lake Michigan. Loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend, he embodied the utmost in patience, kindness, compassion and strength. Tom was beloved husband of Vicki. Amazing father to Thomas (Kara) Halden, Susan (Matthew) Carroll, Jennifer (Brian) Nazlian, Matthew (Erin) Halden, and Michelle Halden. Generous grandfather to Carissa, Lily, Tyler, Jack, Owen, Alison, Charles, Emilie and Savannah. He is also survived by his siblings, Barbara (John) Kinsey, Debra (John) Garrity, Cindy Jeans and Scott (Stephanie) Halden, his mother-in-law, Clarisse Ieler, brothers-in law, Jim (Debbie) Mellone and Jeff (Kelly) Ieler as well as his many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 3:00pm - 7:30pm at Countryside Funeral Home, 333 S. Roselle Road, Roselle. The Memorial Service will be held immediately following at 7:30pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to 4 Paws 4 U 4 Ever Pup Rescue (www.4paws4u4ever.com) would be appreciated. For funeral information, www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com or 630-529-5751.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 5, 2020
