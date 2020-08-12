BUFFALO GROVE - Thomas Daniel Kajohn, Jr. was born on July 22, 1931 in Chicago, Illinois to Thomas and Mary (nee Sebastian) Kajohn. He died Sunday, August 9, 2020 at his home in Buffalo Grove. Before retiring Mr. Kajohn was an engineer for Bruning Engineering, a division of AM International. He served as an aircraft mechanic in the Navy during the Korean War. Thomas is survived by his children, Charles "Chuck" Kajohn, Sharon M. Egger, and Thomas D. (Sonja) Kajohn, III; his grandchildren, Alexa and Zoe Egger, Evelyn and Vincent Kajohn; and his great-grandchildren, Mirella, Giada, and Alessio Resendez. He was preceded in death by his wife, Geraldine L. Kajohn; his son-in-law, Michael Egger; his parents; and his sister, Carol Kajohn. Funeral Mass at 10:00 am, Friday, August 14, 2020, at St. Mary Parish, 10 N. Buffalo Grove Road, Buffalo Grove, Illinois. Interment St. Mary Parish Cemetery, Buffalo Grove, Illinois. Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com
or 847-253-0168.