Thomas (Tom) Duncan Jr., age 97, a resident of Elmhurst, and previously a long-time resident of Wheaton, IL, went to be with the Lord on November 3rd, 2020. Tom was born on August 8, 1923 in Glasgow, Scotland to Tom and Martha Duncan. Mr. Duncan worked for Illinois Bell for forty years, retiring as a Division Manager and Comptroller. He was a long-time attender of Bethany Chapel in Wheaton. He is survived by his five children, Susan, Bruce (Judy), Phil (Kendra), Keith (Tess) and Cheryl (CD), 21 grandchildren - Stephen (Amanda), Philip (Lindsey), Ian, Peter, Kirk (Chrissie), Kelly (Marc), Kyle (Andrea), Katie (Jim), Konni, Elisabeth, Sara, Hannah (Dave) Andrew, Kim (Tim), Ryan, Diana (Koert), Brittany (Chris), Alex, Maggie, Chole, and Micah and 17 great grand-children - Rayleigh, Timothy, Jonathan, Ian, Elijah, Leah, Emily, John, Gabriella, Henry, Calvin, Annalyn, Stonewall, Strider, Shepherd, Everett and Duncan. He was preceded in death by his wife, June, his sisters, Ellen and Margaret and one grandchild, Ian. A celebration of life service will be planned when Covid restrictions have eased. Memorials may be directed to Repeat Boutique, 191 S Gary Ave #140, Carol Stream, IL 60188. Information and guest book is available at www.hultgrenfh.com
or call Hultgren Funeral Home, 630-668-0027.