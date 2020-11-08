1/1
THOMAS (TOM) DUNCAN Jr.
1923 - 2020
Thomas (Tom) Duncan Jr., age 97, a resident of Elmhurst, and previously a long-time resident of Wheaton, IL, went to be with the Lord on November 3rd, 2020. Tom was born on August 8, 1923 in Glasgow, Scotland to Tom and Martha Duncan. Mr. Duncan worked for Illinois Bell for forty years, retiring as a Division Manager and Comptroller. He was a long-time attender of Bethany Chapel in Wheaton. He is survived by his five children, Susan, Bruce (Judy), Phil (Kendra), Keith (Tess) and Cheryl (CD), 21 grandchildren - Stephen (Amanda), Philip (Lindsey), Ian, Peter, Kirk (Chrissie), Kelly (Marc), Kyle (Andrea), Katie (Jim), Konni, Elisabeth, Sara, Hannah (Dave) Andrew, Kim (Tim), Ryan, Diana (Koert), Brittany (Chris), Alex, Maggie, Chole, and Micah and 17 great grand-children - Rayleigh, Timothy, Jonathan, Ian, Elijah, Leah, Emily, John, Gabriella, Henry, Calvin, Annalyn, Stonewall, Strider, Shepherd, Everett and Duncan. He was preceded in death by his wife, June, his sisters, Ellen and Margaret and one grandchild, Ian. A celebration of life service will be planned when Covid restrictions have eased. Memorials may be directed to Repeat Boutique, 191 S Gary Ave #140, Carol Stream, IL 60188. Information and guest book is available at www.hultgrenfh.com or call Hultgren Funeral Home, 630-668-0027.




Published in Daily Herald on Nov. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
November 8, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Hultgren Family and Staff
November 6, 2020
What an amazing legacy your Dad and Grandpa had. Such fun to grow up with your family. "Mr. Duncan" (still have a hard time calling him Tom) continued to be purposeful for the Kingdom. I loved talking to him on Sundays, seeing his warm smile, and watching him count the offering. So sorry for your loss.
Sally Keith
Friend
November 5, 2020
Dad,
Faithful to the end! Go glad you are finally home with your Savior! We will miss you here.
Phil & Kendra Duncan
Son
November 5, 2020
Duncan Family, we loved reading all about your Dad and Grandpa. Tom and June were such wonderful friends to my parents and I have so many memories of happy times at the Duncan home. So glad for the assurance that he is with the Lord. I can just picture a reunion there with all that have gone before. Love and prayers to you family during this time. Mark and Sue (Keith) Granzow
Sue and Mark (Keith) Granzow
Friend
November 4, 2020
You will be missed Grandpa ❤
Love, Kyle and Andrea Duncan
Kyle Andrea Duncan
Family
