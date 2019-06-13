ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Thomas E. Dillon was born on June 19, 1937 in Chicago, Illinois to Jeremiah and Margaret (nee Hansen) Dillon. He died Monday, June 10, 2019 at JourneyCare at Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights, Illinois. Mr. Dillon was a Manager for Deluxe Check Printers for 35 years. He was a member of Lutheran Church of the Cross for 45 years His interests and hobbies included traveling, and spending time with his family. Thomas is survived by his wife of 54 years Carol Dillon (nee Frey); his daughters Laura (Ralph) Pike and Julie (Rick) O'Hara; his grandchildren Jacob (Jessie Bingaman) Pike, Anthony Pike, Dillon Conrad/O'Hara and Rachel O'Hara; his brother Patrick (Christine) Dillon; he is also survived by many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents as well as his brothers Jerry (late Ray) Dillon, Ed (late Joyce) Dillon and Bob (Mary Ann) Dillon. Visitation Friday, June 14, 2019 from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Glueckert Funeral Home, Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Heights Road (four blocks south of Palatine Road), Arlington Heights, IL 60004 where Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 11:30 am. Interment will follow at Arlington Heights Wheeling Township Cemetery. Memorials may be given to JourneyCare Foundation, 405 Lake Zurich Road, Barrington, IL 60010, journeycare.org or to a . Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or 847-253-0168. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary