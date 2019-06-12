Daily Herald Obituaries
THOMAS E. PALMER


THOMAS E. PALMER Obituary
Thomas E. Palmer, age 70, beloved husband of Martha Palmer, loving father of Michael (Wilma) Palmer, cherished grandfather of Aidan Palmer, dear brother of William Jr. (Carol) Palmer and fond nephew of Dempsey (Betty) Logue. Visitation Thursday June 13th from 4-8 PM at Williams-Kampp Funeral Home, 430 E. Roosevelt Rd. in Wheaton. Family and friends will meet at St. John the Baptist Church located at 0S233 Church St. in Winfield, funeral mass 9:30 AM on Friday, June 14th. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, memorials in honor of Thomas may be made to the at . For information, 630-668-0016 or www.williams-kampp.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 12, 2019
