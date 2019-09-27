|
Thomas Earl Fremgen was born January 23, 1941, in Chicago, Illinois to Earl and Marcella (nee Ford) Fremgen. He died September 24, 2019 after a lengthy battle with cancer, surrounded by his family in Antioch, IL. Tom worked as an accountant early in his career, attaining the highest level of Master of Laws degree from John Marshall Law School in 1982, while employed at McDonald's Corporation. After retirement, he obtained his broker's license in real estate; selling many houses in northern Illinois. He was an active member among the Antioch community; a key member of the Antioch Lions Club where he was instrumental in the formation of their charitable foundation in writing the bylaws for the Club. He was recently awarded the Lions Club Melvin Jones Fellow Humanitarian Award. Most of all, there was nothing he enjoyed more than spending time with family and friends. Tom is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Maureen (nee McCullough); his children, Theresa Barnes, Laura (Karl) Eichler, Steven (Jennifer) Fremgen and Kathleen (James) Lanahan; his grandchildren, Brianna, Brandon, Nathan, Alyssa, Amber, Dylan, Kaleigh, Ryan, Kaitlyn, Taylor, Jacob and Jordan; his great-grandchildren, Baileigh and Everly; his sister, Mary Ann Fremgen; his sisters-in-law, Maxine Riley, Mary Ann (Kenneth) Workowski and brothers-in-law, James (the late Penny) McCullough, and Michael (Margaret) McCullough as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was proceeded in death by his parents and many other loved members of his family. Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Sunday, September 29, 2019 at the Strang Funeral Home of Antioch, 1055 Main St. (Route 83), Antioch, IL 60002. Funeral Services with prayers at 9:15 a.m. Monday, September 30, 2019 from Strang Funeral Home to St. Peter Catholic Church, 557 Lake St., Antioch, IL 60002. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 a.m. Interment to immediately follow in Ascension Cemetery, Libertyville. For additional information, call 847-395-4000. In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to the Lions Club of Antioch Foundation, LLC (P.O. Box 324, Antioch, IL 60002) or the Antioch Women's Club Educational Scholarships (P.O. Box 282, Antioch, IL 60002). Please sign the online guestbook for Tom at www.strangfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 27, 2019