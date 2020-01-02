Daily Herald Obituaries
Kisselburg-Wauconda Funeral Home - Wauconda
235 North Main Street
Wauconda, IL 60084
847-526-2115
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Kisselburg-Wauconda Funeral Home - Wauconda
235 North Main Street
Wauconda, IL 60084
View Map
Prayer Service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
9:30 AM
Kisselburg-Wauconda Funeral Home - Wauconda
235 North Main Street
Wauconda, IL 60084
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
Transfiguration Church
348 W. Mill St.
Wauconda, IL
View Map
THOMAS EARL LINDLEY


1939 - 2020
Thomas Earl Lindley, age 80, was a lifelong resident of Wauconda, IL. Thomas was the beloved husband of the late Cynthia; loving father of Kimberly (James) Hellen, Tammy (Brian) Lutz and Brad; devoted grandfather of Grace and Jackson, Shalyn, Shelbey, Tyler, Hayden, Brody and Adelyn; proud great-grandfather of Rowan, Cameron and Briley; cherished son of the late Loretta and Thomas Earl Lindley, Sr.; dear brother of Nancy (Royce) Flood and the late William and Ronald. Thomas was born October 20, 1939 in Chicago and passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019, at The Springs of Vernon Hills. Thomas was the owner of T & C Metal Co. in Crystal Lake and a member of Transfiguration Church in Wauconda, IL. Visitation will be Sunday, January 5, 2020, from 2-6 pm at Kisselburg-Wauconda Funeral Home, 235 N. Main St., Wauconda, IL 60084. Prayers will start on Monday, January 6, at 9:30 am from the funeral home, proceeding to Transfiguration Church, 348 W. Mill St., Wauconda, IL, for Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am. Entombment will follow at Windridge Memorial Park, Cary, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to Save-A-Pet, 31664 Fairfield Rd., Grayslake, IL 60030, 847-740-7788 or the (). Funeral information, 847-526-2115 and sign the guest book at www.kisselburgwaucondafuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 2, 2020
