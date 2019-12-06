|
|
ELGIN - Thomas Edward Kendall "Tom", 82, passed away at his home on Tuesday morning, December 3rd, 2019. Tom was born in Virgil, IL on July 19, 1937, the son of the late John and Agnes Altepeter. He owned and operated Kendall Concrete Company. On July 2nd, 1960 Tom married the love of his life Judy Charlet, owner of Kendall Kountry Kitchen. Survivors include his beloved wife and best friend of 59 years, Judy; their daughter, Roxann Trnka and his two sons, David (Carrie) Kendall, and Jeff (Angie) Kendall; multiple grandkids, great grandkids, and a great, great grandson. He is preceded in death by his three brothers and a grandson. Visitation and funeral service will be at O'Connor-Leetz Funeral Home, 364 Division St., Elgin, IL 60120 on Saturday December 7th, 2019 from 1pm to 5pm with service at 5pm by Pastor Joshua Free from Abiding Peace Lutheran Church. Dinner will follow at the Owls Club in Downtown Elgin. Burial is private.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 6, 2019