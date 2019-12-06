Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Connor-Leetz Funeral Home
364 Division St
Elgin, IL 60120
(847) 741-1400
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
O'Connor-Leetz Funeral Home
364 Division St
Elgin, IL 60120
View Map
Service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
5:00 PM
O'Connor-Leetz Funeral Home
364 Division St
Elgin, IL 60120
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for THOMAS KENDALL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

THOMAS EDWARD KENDALL


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
THOMAS EDWARD KENDALL Obituary
ELGIN - Thomas Edward Kendall "Tom", 82, passed away at his home on Tuesday morning, December 3rd, 2019. Tom was born in Virgil, IL on July 19, 1937, the son of the late John and Agnes Altepeter. He owned and operated Kendall Concrete Company. On July 2nd, 1960 Tom married the love of his life Judy Charlet, owner of Kendall Kountry Kitchen. Survivors include his beloved wife and best friend of 59 years, Judy; their daughter, Roxann Trnka and his two sons, David (Carrie) Kendall, and Jeff (Angie) Kendall; multiple grandkids, great grandkids, and a great, great grandson. He is preceded in death by his three brothers and a grandson. Visitation and funeral service will be at O'Connor-Leetz Funeral Home, 364 Division St., Elgin, IL 60120 on Saturday December 7th, 2019 from 1pm to 5pm with service at 5pm by Pastor Joshua Free from Abiding Peace Lutheran Church. Dinner will follow at the Owls Club in Downtown Elgin. Burial is private.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of THOMAS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -