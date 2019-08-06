|
On August 2, 2019, Thomas Edward McGough died peacefully surrounded by many family and friends. He was born on September 27, 1921 to Bernard and Catherine (Tahney). Tom was predeceased by his loving wife, Mary Jane (nee Leabeater) in 2014 after 72 years of marriage and by his daughter, Ann Therese in 1959. He was father of 10 children, Mary (late Richard) Dombrowski, Maureen (late Eugene) Perkins, Kathleen (Larry)Kelly, Timothy (Maureen), Colleen (Gerald) Waters, Thomas (Eva), John (Christy), Eileen (Allen) Scharf, and James (Deborah). He was grandfather to 25 grandchildren and great-grandfather to 28. Tom was a WWII veteran having served in Europe including the Normandy landings in June 1944. He received his Bachelor's Degree from Loyola University in Chicago and a Masters of Business Administration from the University of Chicago Graduate School of Business Executive Program-both while attending night school and working full time. Tom worked for Peoples Gas Light & Coke Company and its succeeding companies for 40 years, rising from a mail clerk to executive leadership roles including Treasurer and Chief Administrative Officer. Tom was a model executive-honest, decisive, caring, dedicated, and always demonstrating the utmost concern for people. Tom was passionate about giving back to the communities he lived in during his life. Born on the Northwest side of Chicago (Albany Park) he was a longtime board member of Ravenswood Hospital including its Chairman as well as succeeding boards at Advocate Health Care and Illinois Masonic Hospital. He was an active and faithful member of the Catholic Church his entire life. He was a 60-year parishioner of St. Raymond de Penafort in Mt. Prospect. He served in many leadership roles at St. Raymond on matters of its faith, future, and finances. He took up running in his 50's, completing 25 marathons and innumerable half marathons well into his 80s. Tom lived by the values of faith, family, and country Tom and his wife Mary spent their 30-years of retirement traveling and enjoying an abundance of time with their children, grand and great-grandchildren-they were their "pride and joy." Tom was a beloved member of his Mt. Prospect community having profound influence on friends and neighbors in countless ways. He will be sorely missed but his legacy will be long lasting. Visitation Thursday August 8, 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Rd. (at Northwest Highway), Mt. Prospect, IL 60056. Visitation Friday August 9, 9:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass 10:00 a.m. at St. Raymond de Penafort Church, Elmhurst Rd. (Rt. 83) & Lincoln St., Mt. Prospect, IL 60056. Interment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Robert J. Loftus Scholarship & Endowment Fund for St. Raymond School, 301 S. I-Oka Ave., Mt. Prospect, IL 60056. Funeral information, 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 6, 2019