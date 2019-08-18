|
Thomas F. Johnson, 71, died Saturday, July 13, 2019, following a brief illness. He leaves his sister, Judy Johnson Griggs; brother, Richard (wife Chris) Johnson; three children; several grandchildren; and his nieces, nephews, cousins and many close friends. Born in Chicago and raised in Rolling Meadows, the son of Albert and Mary Johnson, he was a resident of IL much of his life, and GA, FL, and CA in his later years. He attending Forest View HS in Arlington Heights, where he graduated in 1966 and attended Southern Illinois University, and served in the Army stationed in Ft. Benning, GA. Mr. Johnson, or "Tommy Boy" as he was fondly known, was very gregarious and had a passion for traveling and spending time with friends. Many recall his sense of humor and zest for life. A private burial was planned.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 18, 2019