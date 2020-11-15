HAWTHORN WOODS - Thomas F. McGuire Esq., 81, passed away peacefully on Nov. 11, 2020 at Good Shepherd Hospital. Thomas was born in Manhattan, NY and grew up in Dumont, NJ. He received his Bachelor's degree from St. Peter's University and his Juris Doctorate from Indiana University. Thomas began his career as a police officer with the Palisades Interstate Park in the State of New York before going to law school. After graduating he joined the federal government working for the National Security Agency (NSA) in Maryland. Thomas found his true calling by opening his own law practice in Long Grove, IL and spent the last 40 years dedicated to the men and women serving their communities in local police and fire departments throughout the State of Illinois. He advocated for professional accountability, equal employment, and equal pay. His hard work ethic and determination were unmatched. He was a man of strong convictions, dedicated to the law, and striving to make the world a better place. Tom is survived by his beloved wife of 55 years, Mary Ann; his daughters, Carolyn McGuire and Suzanne McGuire (Robert Ciarrocchi); and his five grandchildren. Funeral Mass for Thomas will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 16 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 121 E. Maple Ave., Libertyville. The family will receive friends from 9:00 a.m. until the time of Mass at McMurrough Funeral Chapel, 101 Park Pl., Libertyville. Interment will take place at Sylvan Lawn Cemetery in Greene, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorials made to Good Shepherd Hospital, Barrington, IL - Advocate Health Care Charitable Foundation, COVID-19 Relief Funds. Funeral info, 847- 362-2626. Mass attendees are requested to pre-register with the church at https://stjoseph.ivolunteer.com/funeralnovember16
. Monday's Funeral Mass will be streamed live at https://youtu.be/_bbs1eZ40cc
.