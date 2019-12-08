|
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Thomas Fredrick Hahn, age 71, of Hudson, WI, formerly of Arlington Heights, died unexpectedly of natural causes November 27, 2019 at his home. Tom will remain in the hearts of his children, Bridgette (Gareth) Shaw-Bane, of Calgary, Alberta, Canada, Kelly (Mike) Nakashima of Minneapolis, MN; grandchildren, Parker, Adilyn, Emma, and Theodore; siblings, Steve Hahn of Elgin, IL, Fred (Deborah) Hahn of Springfield, IL, Cynthia Hahn of Colorado Springs, CO, John (Cathy) Hahn of Algonquin, IL, as well as his aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Fredrick and Helen (Ankele) Hahn; and sister, Pamela. A gathering of friends and family will be held on Sunday, December 15 from 2:30-5:30pm, with a short service at 5:30pm at First United Methodist Church, 1903 E. Euclid Ave., Arlington Heights, IL 60004. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Cancer Wellness Center, 215 Revere Drive, Northbrook, IL 60062, www.cancerwellness.org.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 8, 2019