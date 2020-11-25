1/1
THOMAS G. NOLAN
1936 - 2020
FOX LAKE - Thomas G. Nolan, 84, formerly of Wauconda, IL, was born July 13, 1936 in Evanston and recently passed away on November 22, 2020. Tom is survived by his loving wife Alice (Warkenthien), of 64 years. Beloved children; Jennifer (Tony) Gallivan, Thomas (Christy), Gayle (John) Libreri, Amy (Brian Humphreys) Peters, Kathleen Sexton, Heather (Terry) Becker; 17 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents the late Robert and Yvonne (Swartz) Nolan and late older brother Robert J. "Bob" Nolan. While growing up Tom had a passion for sports and was a standout athlete in football, basketball, and baseball while attending Wauconda High School. That is where he met Alice both graduating in 1954, eventually marrying in 1956 and raising their family in Wauconda. He was active in the IBEW working as a lineman for Illinois Bell Telephone until his retirement after 37 years of service. During retirement he worked part time at the Lake County Forest Preserve Brae Loch Golf Course eventually moving to Fox Lake in the early 90's, and spending the winter months at their home in Foley/Orange Beach, AL. Tom was a great guy liked by all who knew him. He loved spending quality time with family and friends fishing, golfing, and vacationing. Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at the Kisselburg - Wauconda Funeral Home, 235 N Main St, Wauconda, IL 60084, from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 Noon. Funeral and interment will be private at Transfiguration Cemetery in Wauconda. When we can all gather again, a "Celebration of Life" for all family and friends will be announced. Information: 847-526-2115 and sign the guest book at: www.kisselburgwaucondafufneralhome.com.



Published in Daily Herald on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Visitation
09:00 - 12:00 PM
Kisselburg-Wauconda Funeral Home
