Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Grove Memorial Chapel
1199 S. Arlington Heights Road
Elk Grove Village, IL 60007
(847) 640-0566
Resources
More Obituaries for THOMAS MOORE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

THOMAS GEORGE MOORE III

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
THOMAS GEORGE MOORE III Obituary
ELK GROVE VILLAGE - Thomas George Moore III, 73, of Elk Grove Village for 28 years, passed away at Holy Family Hospital, Des Plaines on February 24, 2020. Thomas retired from Jewel Osco of Elk Grove after 27 years of service. He was the beloved son of the late Thomas G. and the late Jean Moore; dear brother of Barbara N. Moore, and Carol A. (Joseph) Loan; and the cherished uncle of 6 nieces and many great-nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday, February 26, from 3 to 9 p.m. at Grove Memorial Chapel, 1199 S. Arlington Heights Road, Elk Grove Village. Chapel prayers Thursday, 10:30 a.m., proceeding to St. Julian Eymard Church for 11 a.m. Mass. Memorial contributions to the Epilepsy Foundation. For more information, 847-640-0566 or grovememorialchapel.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of THOMAS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Grove Memorial Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -