ELK GROVE VILLAGE - Thomas George Moore III, 73, of Elk Grove Village for 28 years, passed away at Holy Family Hospital, Des Plaines on February 24, 2020. Thomas retired from Jewel Osco of Elk Grove after 27 years of service. He was the beloved son of the late Thomas G. and the late Jean Moore; dear brother of Barbara N. Moore, and Carol A. (Joseph) Loan; and the cherished uncle of 6 nieces and many great-nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday, February 26, from 3 to 9 p.m. at Grove Memorial Chapel, 1199 S. Arlington Heights Road, Elk Grove Village. Chapel prayers Thursday, 10:30 a.m., proceeding to St. Julian Eymard Church for 11 a.m. Mass. Memorial contributions to the Epilepsy Foundation. For more information, 847-640-0566 or grovememorialchapel.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 25, 2020