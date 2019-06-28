|
Thomas H. Jones, 72 of Huntley, formerly of Arlington Heights was born March 31, 1947 in Chicago to Howard and Margaret (nee Dionese) Jones and passed away June 24, 2019. Tom was the beloved husband of Cynthia M. (nee Harrison) Jones; loving father of Tony (Diane Salomon) Jones and Nick (Katy) Jones; cherished grandfather of Dillon, Frankie, Gigi, Tye, Tori and Tessa and dear brother of Pammy (John) Pocrnich and the late Lonnie (Yolanda) Jones, Debbie Tegelman and Dennis Holland. Tom worked in the Public Works Department for the Village of Arlington Heights for 34 years. Tom had a wonderful ability at storytelling and was loved and cherished by all who knew him. Memorial visitation will be Wednesday, July 3, 2019 from 3:00 PM until the time of the Memorial Service at 4:00 PM at Lauterburg & Oehler Funeral Home, 2000 E. Northwest Highway, Arlington Heights. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Lost Dogs Illinois (lostdogsillinois.org) appreciated. Funeral information, 847-253-5423 or lauterburgoehler.com
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 28, 2019