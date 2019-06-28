Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lauterburg - Oehler Funeral Home
2000 East Northwest Highway
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
(847) 253-5423
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Lauterburg & Oehler Funeral Home
2000 E. Northwest Highway
Arlington Heights, IL
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
4:00 PM
Lauterburg & Oehler Funeral Home
2000 E. Northwest Highway
Arlington Heights, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for THOMAS JONES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

THOMAS H. JONES


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
THOMAS H. JONES Obituary
Thomas H. Jones, 72 of Huntley, formerly of Arlington Heights was born March 31, 1947 in Chicago to Howard and Margaret (nee Dionese) Jones and passed away June 24, 2019. Tom was the beloved husband of Cynthia M. (nee Harrison) Jones; loving father of Tony (Diane Salomon) Jones and Nick (Katy) Jones; cherished grandfather of Dillon, Frankie, Gigi, Tye, Tori and Tessa and dear brother of Pammy (John) Pocrnich and the late Lonnie (Yolanda) Jones, Debbie Tegelman and Dennis Holland. Tom worked in the Public Works Department for the Village of Arlington Heights for 34 years. Tom had a wonderful ability at storytelling and was loved and cherished by all who knew him. Memorial visitation will be Wednesday, July 3, 2019 from 3:00 PM until the time of the Memorial Service at 4:00 PM at Lauterburg & Oehler Funeral Home, 2000 E. Northwest Highway, Arlington Heights. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Lost Dogs Illinois (lostdogsillinois.org) appreciated. Funeral information, 847-253-5423 or lauterburgoehler.com
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lauterburg - Oehler Funeral Home
Download Now