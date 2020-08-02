Thomas H. Justie, age 98, passed away peacefully July 20, 2020, at Atria Park of Glen Ellyn. He was born April 18, 1922, to Thomas J. Justie and Marion (Archer) Justie in Chicago. Tom grew up in Lombard and Villa Park, and graduated from Elmhurst College in 1949 with a degree in Business Administration. He paused his college education from 1942-1946 to serve in the Navy as an aviation mechanic. Tom met Betty Brown on a blind date, and they were married in 1951. They built a home in Wheaton in 1952, where they raised their family and lived for the next 66 years before moving in 2018 to Atria Park assisted living. Tom worked for more than 25 years at Allied Van Lines in various roles before retiring in 1984. He enjoyed playing in the company golf and bowling leagues, and continued bowling in a senior league into his late 80s. In his later years, he also enjoyed building model airplanes and ships. He was an avid reader and a familiar face at the Wheaton Public Library for more than 50 years. Tom is survived by Betty, his wife of 69 years; children, Kevin (Julie) of Arlington Heights and Keith (Jeannie) of Geneva; and four grandchildren. Tom was preceded in death by his sister, Colette and infant brother, Richard. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made directly to the Wheaton Public Library in Tom's memory.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store