1/1
THOMAS H. JUSTIE
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share THOMAS's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas H. Justie, age 98, passed away peacefully July 20, 2020, at Atria Park of Glen Ellyn. He was born April 18, 1922, to Thomas J. Justie and Marion (Archer) Justie in Chicago. Tom grew up in Lombard and Villa Park, and graduated from Elmhurst College in 1949 with a degree in Business Administration. He paused his college education from 1942-1946 to serve in the Navy as an aviation mechanic. Tom met Betty Brown on a blind date, and they were married in 1951. They built a home in Wheaton in 1952, where they raised their family and lived for the next 66 years before moving in 2018 to Atria Park assisted living. Tom worked for more than 25 years at Allied Van Lines in various roles before retiring in 1984. He enjoyed playing in the company golf and bowling leagues, and continued bowling in a senior league into his late 80s. In his later years, he also enjoyed building model airplanes and ships. He was an avid reader and a familiar face at the Wheaton Public Library for more than 50 years. Tom is survived by Betty, his wife of 69 years; children, Kevin (Julie) of Arlington Heights and Keith (Jeannie) of Geneva; and four grandchildren. Tom was preceded in death by his sister, Colette and infant brother, Richard. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made directly to the Wheaton Public Library in Tom's memory.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hultgren Funeral Home and Cremation Services
304 N. Main St.
Wheaton, IL 60187
(630) 668-0027
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 28, 2020
Tom, Jeannie and Family. Our thoughts and prayers are with you at this time. The Mau Family
Debbie Mau
Friend
July 23, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Hultgren Family and Staff
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved