ELGIN - Thomas H. "Tom" Walton, age 62, passed away March 6, 2020 at Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin, IL. Tom was born January 21, 1958 in Los Angeles, CA to Thomas Dominguez and Nancy Williams. He was raised in the home of his mother Nancy and stepfather, Kenneth Walton in Elgin, IL. Tom graduated from Larkin High School, Class of 1975. He attended ECC and NIU. Tom was a self-made man who found success at anything he set his mind toward pursuing. He purchased City Ornamental Iron Works in 1983. Over the next 36 years, Tom built a flourishing company that specialized in cast iron railings and stairways. He had a love for design and created many beautiful custom iron pieces. Tom was a loving and devoted husband to Beth for 38 years. Loved ones will remember Tom as a giving, caring man who was always there for his family and friends. Tom was preceded in death by his parents. Tom is survived by his loving wife, Beth; his siblings, Benita Dominguez, David Walton, George Walton, and Peggy Walton; and several nieces and nephews. Tom's family will receive friends 5:00p.m. until time of Memorial Service at 7:00p.m. Friday, March 13, 2020 at Symonds- Madison Funeral Home, 305 Park St., Elgin IL 60120, Rev. Michael Murschel of Caring Farewells officiating. Interment will be private. Memorials in Tom's name can be made to the . Final arrangements entrusted to Symonds-Madison Funeral Home, 305 Park St., Elgin IL 60120. Call 847-741-1128 or visit www.symondsmadisonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 11, 2020