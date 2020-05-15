|
PALATINE - Thomas Harry McCarthy, 76, formerly of Chicago, Prospect Heights and Mt. Prospect, passed away on May 8 th of 2020. He was born at Bethany Hospital in Chicago on August 12 th , 1943 and graduated from St. Patrick High School in Chicago in 1961. From both his upbringing and his schooling, the Catholic faith and its social teachings were a very important part of his life. He was a dedicated member of the parish at St. Alphonsus in Prospect Heights followed by St. Emily's in Mt. Prospect. Tom was married to Barbara Anne McCarthy (Sliwa) on June 11 th , 1966; they built a life together over a span of 25 years and were blessed with four children who they raised in Prospect Heights and in Des Plaines prior to that. Tom worked as a union electrician for almost 40 years with local 134 IBEW, which he was a proud member of along with his brother and stepfather. He started as an apprentice and worked his way up to be a general foreman and superintendent on many projects over the years throughout the city and suburbs. In his twenties, he enjoyed playing and umpiring softball throughout the Chicagoland area. After that, he found that his true passion was in coaching kids in baseball in the Prospect Heights Little League from the late 1970s to the early 1990s. Besides managing teams in the house league, he also managed several traveling teams that represented the league as well as serving in various positions on the league's board. He was also actively involved in the athletic booster club at John Hersey High School where all four of his children attended and excelled in athletics from the late 1980s to the early 2000s. He became an avid dog lover later in life. He cared for and loved dearly Hammer, Roxy, Blu, Simone, Cassidy and Ruby. Tom is survived by his brother, Patrick; his former wife, Barbara; his children, Carrie Foley (Wayne), Mark (Heidi), Sean (Alison) and Ryan; his grandchildren, Steven Foley (Kimberly) Taylor, Alyssa, Kellen McIntosh, Michael, Kalyn, Keegan and Fletcher; his great-grandchild, Eleanor Foley; as well as other family and friends. Tom is preceded in death by Patrick McCarthy (father), Catherine Charbonneau (Syvertson), Mark Charbonneau (stepfather) and by his half sisters, Rita Hendricks and Kathleen Diviak. In lieu of flowers, being sent to surviving family members, memorial donations may be given to your local humane society to help care for animals in need and to assist with finding loving homes for them. Due to the current restrictions on Catholic services and gatherings, the memorial mass service will be scheduled at a later date. Once those arrangements are made, an announcement will be posted.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 15, 2020