|
|
Thomas Henry Threlkeld Jr. ,85, passed away peacefully in his home in Palatine, Illinois on May 3, 2020. Tom was born in Chicago, IL on July 13, 1934 to Thomas Sr. and Lois Threlkeld. Tom was the loving husband of Betty (Kirkpatrick) for 56 years. He was the loving father of his 8 children, 12 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Tom was the loving brother to his 2 brothers and his sister. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Barbara Noelle Herre. Tom had a very successful career as an insurance agent that began in Chicago in 1961 at Liberty Mutual and culminated with his own agency, Retailers Insurance Agency, in Arlington Heights in 1985. Tom also served on the board of the insurance industry's PIA and PIIAI. He was the President of the Rolling Meadows Chamber of Commerce in 1996. He was also a member of the Kangaroo Lake Association in Door County, Wisconsin where he and his wife owned a home. Tom was an avid tennis and handball player out of Lattof YMCA in Des Plaines, IL where he started playing handball in 1965. In 2005 Tom was the Illinois state doubles handball champion in 70+. Tom was a long time active attendee of Willow Creek Community Church in South Barrington, IL. Tom was a very special person and was very loved by his entire family and we will miss him tremendously. Information, 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 10, 2020