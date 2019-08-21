Daily Herald Obituaries
Humes Funeral Home - Addison
320 West Lake St
Addison, IL 60101
630-628-8808
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
8:30 AM
Prayer Service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
9:15 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Philip the Apostle Church
THOMAS J. BATTERSBY

THOMAS J. BATTERSBY Obituary
ADDISON - Thomas J. Battersby, 68. Beloved husband of the late Delores. Loving father of Andrea Fraser and Philip Damico. Cherished grandfather of Jessica, Steven, Sarah and Megan. Great grandfather of Gianna and Jeremy. Visitation Thursday, August 22nd, 2019 8:30 AM, Prayers 9:15 AM at Humes Funeral Home, 320 W. Lake St., Addison (2 Mi. W. of Rt. 83, 2 Mi. E. of Rt. 53) to St. Philip the Apostle Church for Mass at 10 AM. Interment Oakridge Cemetery, Hillside. For information, www.HumesFH.com or 630-628-8808.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 21, 2019
