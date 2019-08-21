|
ADDISON - Thomas J. Battersby, 68. Beloved husband of the late Delores. Loving father of Andrea Fraser and Philip Damico. Cherished grandfather of Jessica, Steven, Sarah and Megan. Great grandfather of Gianna and Jeremy. Visitation Thursday, August 22nd, 2019 8:30 AM, Prayers 9:15 AM at Humes Funeral Home, 320 W. Lake St., Addison (2 Mi. W. of Rt. 83, 2 Mi. E. of Rt. 53) to St. Philip the Apostle Church for Mass at 10 AM. Interment Oakridge Cemetery, Hillside. For information, www.HumesFH.com or 630-628-8808.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 21, 2019