Visitation for Thomas J. Collard 75 is from 4-8 PM Tuesday April 23, 2019 at the Kristan Funeral Home PC 219 West Maple Ave. (2 blocks west of Rt. 45 on Rt. 176) Mundelein. Funeral mass is 11 AM Wednesday at Santa Maria del Popolo Church (Big Church) 116 N. Lake St. (Route 45) Mundelein. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Fremont Center. He was born August 5, 1943 in Menominee, MI. and died Sunday April 14, 2019 at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville. Tom was a Veteran of the US Navy. He was a member of the Mundelein American Legion Post #867, a 4th Degree with the Knights of Columbus - Assembly 197 and a member of the St. Vincent DePaul Society at Santa Maria. He was retired from Alberto-Culver in Melrose Park after 48 years of service. Tom was an avid Green Bay Packer fan and a Los Angeles Dodger fan. He enjoyed golfing, dancing, bowling, baseball hats and playing poker and pinochle. He ran several marathons and loved to travel. He will be remembered as having a great sense of humor and a kind, generous, compassionate man. Tom is survived by his loving wife Rosemary (nee Hertel), his loving daughter Emily Collard, his twin sister Mary Zmich, in-laws Pat (John) Weitzmann, Ron Hertel, Sharon (Bill) Gaske, Audrey (David) Zimdars and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother Barbara (nee Suchorski) Collard, his father Elmer Collard, siblings Kaye Haselow, Pat and Jerry Barton Ret. Navy, Monica Domantay and James Collard Ret. Navy. Memorials to the St. Vincent DePaul Society C/O Santa Maria del Popolo Church 116 N. Lake St. Mundelein, IL 60060 appreciated. For information call 847-566-8020 or visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com.