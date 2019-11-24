|
PALATINE - Thomas J. Coyne, surrounded by family, passed away peacefully at JourneyCare, Barrington, IL on November 17, 2019. Born December 29, 1936 to Thomas and Bridget "Delia" (Gannon) Coyne. Tom lived a very interesting life. He proudly served our country in the US Army, 1st Division, 16th Infantry during the Korean War. Upon his return Tom found his love for the open seas and became a Merchant Marine. He traveled the world and when he would return home he would share stories, photos and gifts with his family. After leaving the ships, Tom worked construction for Laborers' Local Union 152. He retired from the Winnetka School District as a maintenance engineer. Anyone who knew Tom would know what an avid reader he was. If knowledge was money, Tom was a rich man. The variety and depth of this ranged from prehistoric times to modern history to wars and weaponry and just about anything in between. Tom not only shared his knowledge but was a great listener which made him friends all over. He supported the VFW and his church. He loved his art, hobbies, cats and most importantly his family and friends. Tom is survived by his Casey brothers John (Ree-d, Nancy), Matt (Sue), Dan (Chris), Kevin (Heidi), his sister Barbara (Jerry-d) Lemke, 14 nieces and nephews, 19 great-nephews and nieces and 1 great-great-nephew. Memorial Service to be held November 30, 2019 at Makray Memorial Golf Club, Barrington, IL from Noon to 2:30 pm with a service at 1 pm. Interment will be private.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 24, 2019