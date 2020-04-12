|
EAST DUNDEE - Thomas J. Haertel, age 85 of East Dundee passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at JourneyCare Hospice in Barrington. Tom was born on October 29, 1934 in Elgin and was one of three sons born to the late Harold H. & Helen ( nee Holtz) Haertel. Tom was a lifelong resident of the area, a lifelong member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in West Dundee. He received his education from Immanuel Lutheran School and was a 1952 graduate of Dundee Community High School. Prior to retirement, Tom was a loyal and valued 32 year employee of Illinois Bell Telephone. He was a proud US Army veteran and served from 1957-1959. Tom enjoyed hunting and fishing as well as decoy carving and collecting. Survivors include his two nephews; Michael Haertel & Patrick Haertel and his sister-in-law; Lois Haertel. Other survivors include several cousins and many friends. In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by his 2 brothers Harold Gene and John Haertel. At Tom's request He will be cremated. There will be no visitation and inurnment will be private at the Dundee Twp. East Cemetery, East Dundee. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Bethlehem Lutheran Church, West Dundee. The Miller Funeral Home, West Dundee is assisting the family with all arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.millerfuneralhomedundee.com. For info, please call 847-426-3436.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 12, 2020