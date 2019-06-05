|
SCHAUMBURG - Thomas J. Kosin, age 78. Beloved husband of Margaret M. Kosin, nee McNamara for over 58 years. Devoted father of Donna (Jerry) Duncan, Thomas (Joyce) Kosin, Robert (Beth) Kosin and Margaret (Todd Faurbo) Kosin. Loving grandfather of Sarah, Bobby, Jordan, Jaden and Kendall. Caring brother of Daniel R. Kosin. Dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. Born August 24, 1940 in Scranton, Pennsylvania to the late Chester and Alice Kosin, Tom passed away June 4, 2019. Tom retired after 43 years from United Airlines. He continued to be active in the Drum and Bugle Corps for over 40 years and the Schaumburg Plan Commission for over 30 years. Tom was also an avid cook and enjoyed photography. His family and friends will miss him deeply. Visitation will be held Friday 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Ahlgrim & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, 330 W. Golf Road, Schaumburg. Funeral Service Saturday at 10:30 AM at the funeral home. Interment will be private. Funeral information or online condolences, www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 5, 2019