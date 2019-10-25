Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
450 West Lake Street
Roselle, IL 60172
(630) 889-1700
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Salerno's Rosedale Chapels
450 W. Lake St.
Roselle, IL
View Map
Service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Mission Church
82 Stratford Dr.
Bloomingdale, IL
View Map
ROSELLE - Thomas J. Kuschert, age 70, devoted father of Matthew (Jaime) Kuschert and Heather (Michael) Gauthier; cherished grandfather of Daniel, Grace, Alexandra and Benjamin, dear brother of Joanne (Frank) Cuonzo and James (Diane) Kuschert; fond uncle of Jason (Diana) Kuschert, Nicole (Robert) Czop and Camille Cuonzo. Funeral Monday, family and friends are invited to gather at Mission Church, 82 Stratford Dr., Bloomingdale, IL. for services at 10:00 a.m. Interment Private. Visitation Sunday 3-8 p.m. at Salerno's Rosedale Chapels 450 W. Lake St. Roselle, IL. 60172 (¾ mile west of Bloomingdale/Roselle Rd.). For info www.salernofuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 25, 2019
