MOUNT PROSPECT - Thomas J. McCarthy, age 86, passed December 28, 2019. He was the beloved husband of the late Margaret Mary and a loving father. Thomas was a proud member of the Carpenters Union of Chicago for 55 years. Visitation Friday Jan. 3, 2020 from 10 am until time of Funeral Mass 11 am at St. Thomas Becket Church, 1321 Burning Bush Lane, Mount Prospect. Interment All Saints Cemetery. For information, 847-394-2336 or www.matzfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 31, 2019
