THOMAS J. NOMMENSEN
1943 - 2020
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Thomas J. Nommensen, 76, passed away on July 28, 2020 at Bella Terra Nursing Home in Wheeling. He was born in Chicago on October 1, 1943. He was preceded in death by his mother Kathryn (nee Straw) and his two brothers Bob and Don. He married on October 24, 1970 to Mary (nee Luzwick). While they had no children, Tom and Mary were blessed with 20 nieces and nephews. He worked for many years for the Catholic Church in central group purchasing. He was very active in St. James Catholic Church in Arlington Heights, and then later in the Unity North West Church in Des Plaines. He had a great sense of humor, loved animals, nature and children. Due to the health risks of gatherings at this time, a memorial service will be held in Tom's honor at a later date. Memorial donations may be directed to Tom's favorite charity, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Memphis, TN 38101-9801. He will be greatly missed. Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFH.com or 847-253-0168.




Published in Daily Herald on Aug. 2, 2020.
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
(847) 253-0168
