HANOVER PARK - Thomas J. Prince Sr., 76, of Hanover Park, Passed away on January 7, 2020 in his home surrounded by Family. He was Born June 23, 1943 in Chicago, IL to Gilbert and Virginia Prince. He is Survived By his wife Janet, his sons Thomas Prince Jr. (Pam), Dan Prince, Jim Prince, and Tim Prince, grandchildren Ashley Prince (Josh), Shannon Prince (Wil), and Kelsey Prince (Kyle), and 4 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and Brother Gilbert Prince Jr. The family would like to thank Dr. Pawlowski along with all the doctors at St. Alexius Hospital. Even greater thanks to the 3rd floor nurses and CNAs for all you have done and to the nurses and staff from Amita Hospice. No services will be held per Thomas's wishes. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In Lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Buddy Foundation or the Chicago ASPCA. Laird Funeral Home is in care of arrangements. For information call 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 10, 2020