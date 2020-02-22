Daily Herald Obituaries
|
THOMAS J. SHERLOCK Sr.

THOMAS J. SHERLOCK Sr. Obituary
WHEATON - Thomas J. Sherlock Sr., 69, a former longtime resident of Wheaton, born April 10, 1950 he passed away February 19, 2020. Loving husband of the late Donna M. Sherlock (nee Culhane) for 41 years. He is survived by his children, Kelly Ann (Steve) Woodruff and Thomas J. (Casey) Sherlock Jr.; his grandchildren, Allison and Kaitlin Woodruff and Finnegan and Emerson Sherlock.. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas J. and Shirley L. (nee Enright) Sherlock. Memorial Visitation Monday, February 24, 2020 from 3 to 9 p.m. at Williams-Kampp Funeral Home, 430 E. Roosevelt Rd., Wheaton, IL 60187. Services conclude at the funeral home. Info at www.williams-kampp.com or 630-668-0016.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 22, 2020
